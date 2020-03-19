MARGATE — As a precautionary measure due to the quickly evolving situation with the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, Jewish Family Service of Atlantic and Cape May Counties announced it will transform the 13th annual Cocktail Party, originally scheduled for Saturday, March 28, to a new concept — Stay Home & Support: No Show Cocktail Party.
“The Cocktail Party is one of our largest fundraisers of the year, however the health and safety of the public, including guests, volunteers and JFS staff, is the agency’s top priority. Therefore, we wanted to avoid any potential risks associated with a large gathering, so we transformed the event so people can still support,” CEO Andrea Steinberg said.
JFS hopes to raise $65,000 from the event to benefit its programs and services. The nonprofit agency will offer sponsorship opportunity packages inclusive of a host of perks. Tickets for the event were $150 per person, so JFS will accept individual donations too.
For more information or to make a donation, see jfsatlantic.org or contact Kirby Reed at 609-822-1108, ext. 144, or kreed@jfsatlantic.org.
