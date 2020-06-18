MARGATE — The JFS Village by the Shore virtual programs are sizzling this summer season. Here’s your chance to enjoy fun, unique activities while continuing to socialize safely at home. In July, the Village will host eight interactive, thought-provoking and creative programs for you.
DIY Container Garden
Tuesday, July 7 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Embrace your green thumb and join us for an informative session on creating your own manageable container garden. You’ll learn how to grow and care for herbs and vegetables for display on your porch, deck or balcony. RSVP by July 1.
The Positivity Project
Thursday, July 9 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Join JFS Wellness Coordinator Mary Jean Arreola and Village Membership Director Tina Serota to discover ways to boost your wellness – mind, body and soul. Each month features a new topic including self-care, mindfulness, gratitude, meditation, resiliency and more. RSVP by July 6.
Magic in Watercolor
Tuesday, July 14 and Tuesday, July 28 from 10:30 a.m. to noon each day
Join local artist Diane Hark as she guides you though the art of watercolors. Initial supplies, including paints and watercolor cold press tablet, will be provided to the first 11 registered participants. Attendees must supply their own paper towels and have access to a computer and printer. This class is open to all levels of experience. RSVP by July 7 (for the July 14 program) and RSVP by July 21 (for the July 28 program).
Trivial Pursuit – Silver Screen Edition
Thursday, July 16 from 4 to 5 p.m.
From "Casablanca" and "Forrest Gump" to Marilyn Monroe and Paul Newman, your knowledge of great Hollywood movies and actors/actresses will be tested while competing in teams with friends and neighbors. With more than 6,000 possible questions, it’s a fun activity to test your entertainment knowledge. RSVP by July 13.
Memoir Workshop
Friday, July 17 from 10:30 a.m. to noon
Experience the thrill of capturing your life’s adventures, history, ancestry and more at our Memoir Workshop led by award-winning author and Drexel University Professor of Creative Writing, Harriet Levin Millan. You must have a laptop or pen and paper to enjoy the full experience of the workshop. RSVP by July 14.
Comfort Cuisine
Tuesday, July 21 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Join us as we share our favorite recipes and the memories they invoke. This month, we’ll focus on everyone’s summertime favorite – BBQ. Be sure to send a copy of your favorite BBQ or BBQ accompaniment recipe to Tina Serota at tserota@jfsatlantic.org by June 18. Don’t forget to include your special memory and keep an eye out for guest chefs. RSVP by July 15.
Coffee Klatch
Thursday, July 23 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Our world in 60 minutes! Insightful, animated and fast-paced conversation with friends spanning “both sides of the aisle and the middle.” Share your thoughts on politics, technology, world events, the arts and more. This program is moderated by JFS Village by the Shore Membership Director Tina Serota. RSVP by July 20.
All community members are welcome to participate in these programs, so please invite your friends, family or neighbors. To participate in any of the programs, please RSVP to Tina Serota at 609-287-8872 or tserota@jfsatlantic.org. A Zoom link or call-in number for each program will be e-mailed or provided to you.
Village by the Shore is a membership program for adults over the age of 50. The program provides Intergenerational Events and Programs, Transportation, Grocery Shopping and Delivery, Kosher Meals on Wheels and more. For information or to join the Village by the Shore, contact Tina Serota at 609-287-8872 or tserota@jfsatlantic.org or visit JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
