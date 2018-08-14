MARGATE — Long before it was a Wawa, the corner of Washington and Ventnor was home to Parti Pak Deli, a venerable neighborhood convenience store that provided locals with their subs and coffee, local chatter and summertime jobs for three decades.
Behind the counter throughout that time was John Duffey, a Pennsylvania native who managed the family-owned store before purchasing it himself and becoming as much an integral part of the Margate as his store. Duffey died recently at 67, leaving behind a legacy that touched an entire community.
“During the time that he ran the store I wouldn’t be exaggerating when I say hundreds of kids from the Margate area worked with him over the years,” Duffey’s son, Brian Duffey, one of three children, said. “As the years went on you would see a different generation of kids come in while the others moved on.”
Calling themselves the “Parti Pak Posse,” former employees of the store have taken to social media and other platforms to share their memories of their time under the employ of the man affectionately known as Big John.
Area businesswoman Shannon Wray Norris is one of those posse members. In an email recounting her time spent as employee of Parti Park, Wray Norris said working with John and his wife, Maryann, meant being part of a family.
It was more than a convenience store, she said, it was an institution.
“John Duffey and his wife Maryann taught the lessons of hard work, integrity and ‘serving the public with a smile,’" Wray Norris wrote. “Because of this, many stock boys became stockbrokers, cashiers became business owners and sandwich makers transformed themselves into movers and shakers in their professional lives - due to what they learned at their first job at Parti Pak Deli.”
Duffey’s introduction to Margate began in the 1960s. His father and uncle we entrepreneurs and saw an opportunity in Margate. They purchased the property where Parti Park would eventually be built and operated a miniature golf course. Duffey, just 10 years old at the time, would work the course, taking tickets, sweeping up and managing the register.
In 1970, the family turned the property into a convenience store and Duffey, now fresh out of high school, was managing the operation. In the mid-80s, Duffey bought Parti Pak and became its sole owner. All the while, Duffey was taking on multiple roles. He was not just a business owner, but a mentor. Strong-willed and the type of person who was always available to help someone in a pinch, Brian Duffey said.
“He would rarely say no to somebody. If he could help them out he would,” Duffey said. “But at the same time, he wouldn’t take BS from anyone. If someone stole from him he was done with you. What he always taught kids was how to work hard. Work hard and be honest.”
Duffey ran Parti Pak until 2001. Pressure from a nearby Wawa had hurt business some and the hustle of keeping the business viable throughout the year was getting to him. Duffey went to Wawa, which had long coveted his location so close to the beach, and told them he was looking to sell. They agreed.
“Any time you have a business like a deli, you're making your money in the summer and trying to survive the winter. And he had just gotten tired of that. It was taking a toll on him physically and emotionally,” Brian Duffey said. “But he always brought home enough to put food on the table. Enough to get us by and give us a good life.”
After selling Parti Pak, Duffey purchased a jitney and became a fixture on another scene, telling anecdotes all the while driving along the shore. The same loyalty he showed to his employees at Parti Pak was on display in the Jitney Association, where Duffey took on a leadership role of sorts and petitioned for jitney rights.
At a recent City Council meeting, residents took to the microphone to share their memories. Even as recently as this summer, Big John was donating his time and money, giving free rides to help visitors get to Margate’s biggest event, its annual Beach Stock.
In his later years, Duffey spent plenty of time doing the thing he loved most, Brian Duffey said. Fishing was his true passion. Duffey fished all along the coast, down in Florida and even as far south as Venezuela.
“My Dad was so blind. He had the worst eye sight, but when we were out on the boat he’d take off his glasses, watch the line and the water and I swear, it was like a super power, he’d wait and wait, and then all of a sudden say ‘Now!’ and he was able to see every tuna that took a line.”