Two local students were recently awarded the Judge Carol E. Higbee Memorial Scholarship recognizing their work in the Atlantic County Mock Trial competition.
Madison Smith from, Mainland Regional High School, and Malini Gulati, from Egg Harbor Township High Schoo,l were each hand-delivered a $3,500 check on May 24 by Susan Chihi, daughter of the late Higbee.
Chihi, 36, and a seasonal resident of Ventnor, says she was happy to be able to deliver the checks to the students.
“May 24 would have been my mom's 70th birthday, and this was a perfect day to honor her memory,” she said.
The scholarship was created just a few weeks after her mother unexpectedly passed away on Jan. 3, 2017. Higbee, of Absecon, worked out of Atlantic City the majority of her career. She was a judge on the Appellate Division of the Superior Court in New Jersey and on the Superior Court from 1993 to 2014, where she served on the Atlantic County Civil Division.
Chihi said Higbee’s former colleagues and law clerks have kept the scholarship program going over the years.
“Throughout her career, my mom was dedicated to the professional and personal development of young people — she became very close with her law clerks and was seen as a mentor to many,” Chihi said. “In her final few years, she supported the ACIT Mock Trial team while her granddaughter became part of the team. She was also very passionate about education, so this is a perfect way to honor her legacy.”
The fund has awarded $15,000 total over four years. Due to a generous donation, this year the fund was able to award $3,500 each to both students.
Students must be college-bound seniors who participated in the Atlantic County mock trial competition. Winners are selected based on their ability to meet criteria including demonstrating a balance between the spirit of advocacy, collegiality and professionalism during competition; exhibition of integrity, academic achievement and commitment to school or community; and financial need, hardship, or adversity.
“We have a committee that reviews each application, including a personal letter describing what mock trial meant to them, transcripts, letters of recommendation, and a resume/list of community service and leadership involvement,” Chihi explained.
Both Mainland and Egg Harbor Township high schools were finalists in the 2020 Atlantic County Mock Trial competition. Mainland, which had won the county title eight years in a row, was ousted by Egg Harbor Township, who went on to compete in the state finals in March.
“I was able to hear first-hand how these incredible students not only appreciated the financial support, but also the acknowledgement for their years of hard work and commitment to a less-recognized high school activity,” Chihi said.
In a time when families are struggling to make ends meet, receiving a scholarship for a student can be an added blessing.
“Mock Trial gave them a unique outlet to challenge themselves, increase their confidence, and make friends along the way,” Chihi said. “Given that the pandemic had cut their senior years short and caused financial and emotional stress, I had hoped to make the experience of winning this award special for them in some way.”
For more information on the Judge Higbee scholarship or how you can donate, go to JudgeHigbeeScholar.WixSite.com/site.
