Judy Collins, Paula Poundstone part of JCC’s Summer Entertainment Series

MARGATE — The Katz JCC is proud to announce that the line-up for the summer series entertainment for 2019 is better than ever with performances by Grammy Award winner Judy Collins, celebrity impersonators, the Edwards Twins, musicians, Sandy Hackett’s Rat Pack Show and comedian Paula Poundstone. Tickets are on sale now for all individual shows, or the entire entertainment series. Each show will take place in the Katz JCC Margate’s auditorium at 7pm.
Judy Collins
Thursday, July 18
Folk, country and rock 'n' roll singer-songwriter Collins hit stardom in 1967 after her cover of Joni Mitchell’s "Both Sides, Now," released on her album "Wildflowers," gained international recognition. Not only did the single peak at number eight on the Billboard Hot 100, but Collins won her first Grammy Award for Best Folk Performance as a result. Enjoy her greatest hits "Someday Soon," "Turn! Turn! Turn!" and so many more.
Sandy Hackett’s Rat Pack Show
Thursday, July 25
Travel back in time to the 1960s when Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr. and Joey Bishop, known as the Rat Pack, ruled the Las Vegas Strip. Sandy Hackett’s Rat Pack Show, produced by Buddy Hackett’s son, Sandy, features stories about the iconic performers and offers audiences a critically acclaimed, hugely entertaining theatrical production that includes exciting new arrangements of the classic songs everyone knows and loves.
The Edwards Twins: An Evening with Andrea Bocelli, Barbara Streisand & More
Thursday, Aug. 8
Named the No. 1 impersonation show in the country by newspapers, TV shows and magazines alike, the Edward Twins transform into some of your favorite celebrities, from Barbra Streisand to Elton John. Experience the talented duo when they take the stage at one of the summers most enjoyable performances. People Magazine said “to witness Mr. Edwards re-create these superstars is simply a miracle!”
Paula Poundstone
Thursday, August 22
Comedian Poundstone is known for her smart, observational humor and spontaneous wit. Winner of the American Comedy Award for Best Female Standup Comic, Poundstone is recognized in innumerable lists, documentaries and literary compendiums noting influential standup comedians of our time. Enjoy her hilarious antics throughout her show-stopping, stand-up comedy performance.
All shows begin at 7 p.m. at the Katz JCC Auditorium, 501 N. Jerome Ave. in Margate. The entire Entertainment Series tickets are $199 per person and includes all four shows. Judy Collins tickets are $65 per person. Sandy Hackett’s Rat Pack Show tickets are $55 per person. The Edwards Twins tickets are $60 per person. Paula Poundstone tickets are $65 per person.
The Katz JCC Summer Entertainment Series is open to the public. For ticket sales or information, please call 609-822-1167, ext. 0, or see jccatlantic.org.