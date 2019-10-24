MARGATE — The Milton & Betty Katz JCC will host three authors as part of its Jewish book month celebration throughout the month of November at the Katz JCC, 501 N. Jerome Ave.
At 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, Stephanie Butnick and Liel Leibovitz, authors of "The Newish Jewish Encyclopedia: From Abraham to Zabar’s and Everything In Between," will be at the center. Butnick, a deputy editor of Tablet Magazine and writer for the New York Times, and Liel Leibovitz, host of “Unorthodox,” the most popular Jewish podcast on iTunes, will discuss their new book, an entertaining and thoroughly modern yet unorthodox introduction to Judaism. Their book is an alphabetical array of short, funny entries which feature a panoply of divergent, yet amusing voices, much like contemporary Judaism itself.
At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, join Sasha Sagan, author of "For Small Creatures Such As We: Finding Wonder and Meaning In Our Unlikely World" and daughter of astronomer Carl Sagan will speak. Sasha Sagan’s newest book celebrates all the marvels of life on Earth that require absolutely no faith in order to be believed. Drawing on both Jewish and Christian backgrounds, she has worked to create secular rituals to instill wonder and joy in the world. She will share some of these customs and help inspire others to create their own.
Steve Katz, author of "Blood, Sweat and My Rock ‘n Roll Years: Is Steve Katz a Rock Star?" will speak about his life in rock and perform an acoustic concert 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21. Steve Katz is a founding member of the 1960s band Blood, Sweat and Tears and has recently written his memoir about growing up Jewish in the world of 1960s rock and roll. Steve Katz has had quite the amazing life, playing at Woodstock, partying with Jim Morrison, Elizabeth Taylor and Groucho Marx, conversing with Martin Luther King Jr. and Andy Warhol, and jamming with Jimi Hendrix.
Ticket costs:
• Through Nov. 1 — $9 for members | $12 for guests per event.
• After Nov. 2: $12 for members, $15 for guests
• Purchase all three events by Nov. 1 for only $22 for members and $30 for guests.
Tickets are available at the JCC welcome desk or by calling 609-822-1167.
