Margaret Guber Nulty, sales leader of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS® Margate Office, welcomes Kerrie Marrone as a sales associate.
“I joined the company because I wanted to work with the best real estate professionals in the industry,” she explained.
Formerly with Dwell Real Estate and Balsley Losco, Marrone has been licensed since 2016. A member of the Northfield Community School Board of Education, she is a member of the Atlantic City & County Board of Realtors. A graduate of Rowan University, Marrone resides in Northfield with her husband, Mark, and their two sons. She serves Atlantic County and can be contacted at 609-377-0254 or by emailing kerrie.marrone@foxroach.com.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS® is part of HomeServices of America, the nation’s second-largest provider of total home services and largest residential brokerage company in the U.S. in sales volume, according to 2019 REAL Trends 500 report. The company's market dominance is three times the market share of its nearest competitor. In 2018 the brokerage completed more than 25,000 transactions. With 5,000 sales associates in more than 65 sales offices across the Tri-State area, the company was recently acknowledged as #1 throughout the entire Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Network. Through its affiliate, the Trident Group, the company provides one-stop shopping and facilitated services to its clients including mortgage financing, and title, property and casualty insurance. The company-sponsored charitable foundation, Fox & Roach/Trident Charities, is committed to addressing the needs of children and families in stressful life circumstances and has contributed over $6 million to more than 250 local organizations since its inception in 1995. Visit our Website at foxroach.com.
