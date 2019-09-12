Atlantic County residents who are interested in learning how to navigate through the Medicare system and make informed decisions about their Medicare coverage are invited to attend a free workshop.
The New to Medicare workshops are sponsored by the Atlantic County Area Agency on Aging in an effort to help newly enrolled Medicare participants or those who are soon to be eligible obtain a better understanding of changes in the Medicare program and the choices available to them. The workshops will address enrollment, Medicare Parts A & B, Part D prescription drug coverage, supplemental coverage and Medicare Advantage Plans. Information about programs that help low-income beneficiaries offset the cost of Medicare premiums and co-pays will also be provided.
The workshops are free and open to adults.
New to Medicare workshops will be held on two dates at two places:
• 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Mays Landing branch of the Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave.
• 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the Galloway Township branch of the Atlantic County Library, 305 E. Jimmie Leeds Road.
For more information, call the Office on Aging at 888-426-9243.
