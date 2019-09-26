This week's Listen Up! column by Joe Molineaux was great, much needed attention to the live music scene in our local area! We are very fortunate to have these men and women perform here and nearby without having to travel very far to enjoy the many artists and bands.
As Mr. Molineaux points out, for many years the venues that had live music dwindled and were hard to find, but now it seems there has been a gradual change. This summer was a perfect example looking at the weekly Current it seemed live music was in abundance in this area. It was great!
I am writing this letter not only praising Joe's column, but I want to let readers know, they can also hear live band music and dancing also every Tuesday night at the Somers Point Fire Company No. 1, 447 Bethel Road.
There is a different band every week! 7:30 to 10 p.m. And they are great! Tony DeLuca, Star, Johnny Taco, Peter Thomas ...
Rain or shine, come and enjoy the music!!!
Elizabeth Gorman (acting publicity for Senior Dance Society
Rita Voli, president
