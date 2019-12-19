MARGATE — A December weekday evening may not seem like the busy time for a beach town surf shop, but on Wednesday the Heritage location at 9223 Ventnor Ave. was hopping.
Local artist Jon Baker had his latest Christmas ornament for sale, creating a combination of art sale and party. Each year, Baker hand-paints the ornaments with a scene with ties to the local culture, usually connected with Absecon Island.
Other years, Baker's designs featured a Jersey Devil with a surfboard one year, while another combined Rich Uncle Pennybags from the Monopoly game with the smiling water tower in Longport in a 1950s style. This year, the ornament features an elephant fishing from an island, the red and white bobber visible nearby.
The tradition began about eight years ago. Baker, a longtime bartender at the Oyster Bar at Steve and Cookies at 9700 Amherst Ave., designed and painted ornaments for his best customers. He said he sees several a few times a week for dinner.
“They’re like family. It was just my little way of thanking them around the holidays,” he said.
The next year, almost everyone who got an ornament wanted another, and some extras to use as presents.
“The next year, everybody who bought one came back to me and said they needed two or three more,” he said.
So he made more, increasing them to 80 and then to 100 ornaments. His wife, Kristin Baker, eventually had a suggestion. Baker, 47, of Egg Harbor Township, has been on the board of trustees for the Dean Randazzo Cancer Foundation for many years.
“She said, ‘You can really make it something special if you tie it in with the charity work with the Dean Randazzo foundation,’” he said. Baker already offered a new painting to be raffled each summer. Last summer, the raffle tickets brought in close to $12,000 for the fund, he said.
Born in Atlantic City, Randazzo helped put Jersey surfing on the map, the first from the state to qualify for the ASP World Championship Tour in 1996. With the nickname “the Jersey Devil,” Randazzo surfed competitively around the world. In 2001, he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.
He continued to surf professionally and launched the Dean Randazzo Cancer Foundation to promote cancer awareness and help those with cancer and their families with financial needs. Baker said the fund makes a big difference in lives of local people, helping pay for treatments and covering living expenses, supported by an all-volunteer organization.
“It lifts the burden of making ends meet so they can focus on getting healthy,” Baker said.
For several days each fall, he said, he plants himself in front of football games and paints the new designs on the ornaments.
The hand-painted ornaments will not bring in as much as the painting raffle. Of the $20 cost of each ornament, $5 goes to the fund, with the rest covering the supplies and other expenses. He used to sell them from behind the bar at Steve and Cookies, but as the fundraiser grew in popularity, that became impractical. Now he hosts an annual event at the surf shop, where the remaining ornaments are still available for purchase. Those interested can also reach out to Baker through his Instagram account, jonbakerart.
Baker uses many local landmarks in his art, including in the ornaments. While he would not say the elephant with a fishing pole bore anything more than a passing resemblance to the famous Lucy the Elephant, he often includes the historic elephant-shaped building in his art, along with the Longport water tower and scenes from Atlantic City history, such as the diving horse.
“Absecon Island is so rich and diverse in its history,” he said, citing everything from Boardwalk Empire to the Monopoly board. He said he worked for almost a decade as a lifeguard in Margate, starting when he was 14 years-old, and remembers the sense of joy when he’d get near the beach and see the tail of Lucy the Elephant or the smile on the water tower.
“I’ve always tied Lucy the Elephant to my sense of childhood happiness. It’s such a deep part of me,” Baker said.
