Local student Alexandra Chakov named to Heidelberg University fall semester Dean’s List

TIFFIN, Ohio — Heidelberg University has announced the names of 353 students who have earned academic recognition on the fall semester dean's list.
Included on the list is Alexandra Chakov, a senior English major from Longport.
To be named to the dean's list, students must be enrolled full time and meet academic criteria set forth by the university, according to Provost Beth Schwartz.
