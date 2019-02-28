Long & Foster agents host Valentines lunch

Two benevolent Longport real estate agents continued a tradition this Valentine's Day when they hosted their 15th annual Valentine's Luncheon for the residents of Longport on Wednesday, Feb. 13.
Angel and Jerome DiPentino, both agents for Long & Foster Real Estate and residents of Longport, host the annual event as a way to give back to their local community. The event, held inside Totaro Hall at Church of the Epiphany, has grown to include about 90 attendees.
Guests enjoyed food catered by Barrels of Margate. Fellow agents from Long & Foster were in attendance as well.