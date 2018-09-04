LONGPORT — The summer tourism season may have ended, but for many in South Jersey, September is still a favorite time of year to enjoy the beaches and boardwalks without worrying about the crowds.
Longport's American Legion Post 469 has worked to share the best of the Downbeach community at this time of year with wounded service members.
“We are all veterans, and it gives us great honor to bring a wounded veteran to our beautiful beaches and give them a week they will never forget,” Vice Commander of Post 469 Kenneth Ross said.
This year, the post plans to welcome Navy Chief Petty Officer Adam Fleck, of Virginia, for a week of fun and relaxation by providing him, his wife, Christina, and their 4-year-old daughter, Penelope, with a stay in a beach-block home in the borough.
“It’s our way and the community’s way of saying thanks for their service and sacrifice,” Kenneth Ross said.
Fleck worked with Navy Seals as an explosive ordnance disposal team leader and was injured seriously in Afghanistan when an insurgent attacked his unit, killing one and injuring several.
After a lengthy recovery at military hospitals both overseas and in the U.S., he was medically discharged from the Navy in June. He was awarded a Purple Heart medal.
“Military personnel like CPO Fleck willingly place their lives in harm's way to preserve and expand our liberties,” Ross said. “The least we can do is welcome them heartily to our neighborhoods and celebrate their service commitment while they're here.”
Fleck and his family will arrive about 5:20 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Ventnor Plaza shopping center on Wellington Avenue and then embark on a welcoming parade through Ventnor, Margate and Longport en route to their home for a week in Longport.
They will be escorted by the Legion Riders motorcycle club and police and fire vehicles from the Downbeach communities.
The post encourages residents to line the sidewalks of Wellington, Dorset and Atlantic avenues starting at 5:30 p.m. to cheer and wave American flags as Fleck's motorcade drives by.
This is the seventh year the post has invited a deserving wounded warrior, identified and selected by the military branches, to enjoy a week of rest and recovery at South Jersey beaches.
All expenses are paid through contributions from residents, visitors and businesses to provide for a fun week including restaurant meals, sports and beach activities, Atlantic City entertainment shows and use of a beach-block home.