LONGPORT — The Board of Commissioners amended the flood-damage prevention section of the borough code Aug. 22.
Mayor Nick Russo called the legislation a “compromise ordinance” and said it would address the borough’s floodplain management concerns and the concerns that residents had with building heights.
After a lot of input from the Planning Board, borough floodplain managers and the commissioners, he said, "we believe that this is the right direction for Longport to go.”
The ordinance amends the definition of “elevated building” to require that the bottom of the lowest horizontal structure must be elevated above the zone’s base flood elevation plus “freeboard,” a factor of safety expressed in feet above a flood level.
The ordinance adjusts the standards for residential and commercial construction in Coastal A or AE zones to require that the lowest floor be elevated above the base flood elevation plus two feet.
The ordinance includes requirements for enclosure conversion that restrict any enclosure below the flood protection level from being converted into living space other than parking, first floor access or storage.
The board also adopted an ordinance that amended the definition of building height in the borough's code that requires first-floor elevation not be considered higher than three feet above the base flood elevation.
City Engineer Richard Carter explained that this would not increase building height, but instead changes where the borough will calculate first-floor elevation.
“We’re not going to raise the building heights only from where we calculate building heights, and I think that's only going to be a one-foot change from the way its been,” Russo said.
The board will hold a workshop meeting 9 a.m. Sept. 6.