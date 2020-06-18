Longport Public Library is making changes to adhere to the COVID-19 recommendations, including adapting existing services and offering new programs. Libraries are part of stage 2 of Gov. Phil Murphy’s “The Road Back” plan.
NEW: Longport Library will be offering delivery of materials to Longport residents weekly, as well as daily scheduled pickup times for requested materials. The library anticipates operating at a limited capacity upon reopening. Within the library, barriers have been installed around the desk and social distancing markers have been labeled on the floor to encourage patrons to maintain social distancing recommendations within the library.
VIRTUAL EVENTS: Longport Library has moved a majority of their summer programming online, including yoga classes, Trivia Night, Family-Friendly Bingo, Cooking Class, Storytime and Craft, and Book Clubs. All Longport Library programs are open to the public, but registration is required until further notice. LPL will be featuring artwork on their website to replace the normal in-library display.
SUMMER READING: Longport Library will begin the 2020 summer reading program on June 17; for the first time, summer reading will be tracked online — visit their website for more information and to sign up. LPL is continuing their Sandy Pages Book Club and has added additional meeting times throughout the summer. LPL has also added an additional adult book club, Current Reads Discussion, where community members can give and receive recommendations for new materials to read.
SUMMER AUTHOR SERIES: Longport Library plans to continue with the Ann Napolitano event on August 24 at 6:30 p.m. and has rescheduled the Kate Quinn and Elin Hilderbrand author events for 2021. LPL is communicating with Ms. Napolitano to host the event outside or virtually and will update registered individuals as decisions are made. The event is open to everyone; please call or email to register.
“We continue to monitor and make adjustments based on health recommendations,” Library Director Ricky Gerhardt said. “But we look forward to opening as soon as possible and providing patrons with the best experience possible.”
Longport Library will announce their opening date and procedures via Facebook, email, and their website. Contact LPL with any questions. Call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportPublicLibrary.org.
