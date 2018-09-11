LONGPORT— After a successful summer of programs, the Longport Public Library announced its fall lineup.
Programs include the following:
September/October featured artist: Eileen Raynes
Open gaming (play mahjong, Scrabble, canasta, pinochle) Saturdays at 2 p.m.
Lego Movie Club: Thursday, Sept. 13 and 27, 4 p.m.
Lecture and discussion: The Constitution, Sept. 18, 6:30 p.m.
Author visit, Lauren Grodstein, Sept. 21, 6:30 p.m.
Trivia night, Sept. 25, 6:30 p.m.
Storytime with Miss New Jersey, Sept. 29, 10:30 a.m.
The library offers a combination of weekly and monthly programs. It is located at 2305 Atlantic Ave and is open Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.