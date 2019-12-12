LONGPORT — The borough Public Library is looking for individuals from the area interested in displaying their artwork in the library.
Each artist is welcomed with a reception to kick off the display, allowing the community to meet the artist and see their works first. Visitors to the library can view the art along the south wall of the library during open hours for the entire display period.
Since opening in 2017, the library has displayed works from many local individuals and students. Ricky Gerhardt, director of the Longport Public Library, enjoys the opportunity to serve the community: “Longport doesn’t have an art gallery and the library can serve to be that feature for Longport, and we encourage area artists to display their work.”
Interested individuals are invited to contact the library at 609-487-7403 or library@longportpubliclibrary.org with further questions, or to stop in to fill out an application.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.