Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Peter J. Albo, 54, of Somers Point, was taken into custody by Officer Alessandro Morelli for an NCIC warrant out of Hamilton Township. Albo was also charged with driving while suspended, hindering apprehension and obstruction.
Kenneth L. Bright Jr., 29, of Jacksonville, Florida, was arrested by Officer Frank Lupperger and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance in a motor vehicle.
Michael J. Civitella, 59, of Boca Raton Floriad, was arrested Jan. 24 by Officer Alessandro Morelli and charged with driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit breathe samples and multiple other motor vehicle violations.
Lisa O. Peteraf, 57, of Margate, was arrested Jan. 26 by Officer Frank Lupperger for an NCIC warrant out of Somers Point.
Nicholis J. Davis, 26, of Atlantic City, was arrested Jan. 27 by Officer Frank Lupperger and charged with possession of marijuana under 50 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended and multiple other motor vehicle summons.
