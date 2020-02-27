Longport Public Library features artwork from local residents and for the next few months will display art produced by local students for the library. Currently, the south wall of the library is covered with art from Tighe School fifth- and sixth-graders, depicting blistery winter oil pastels and bright watercolor snow scenes. The library will display art by Ross Elementary second-grade students from March through April.
Longport Library has developed a relationship with both Eugene A. Tighe Middle School and William H. Ross III Elementary School, where Longport students attend. “The library is very similar to a school in that we both look to educate our kids through culture. We are very pleased with this partnership because it helps both our missions and gives the kids an opportunity to display their work in a public space,” said Ricky Gerhardt, Longport Public Library director.
Following the student artwork, the library is looking forward to continuing their art display with works produced by local residents throughout the rest of 2020. From photography to charcoal, the library has a great lineup for the year and invites the community to stop by regularly to view the talents of friends and neighbors.
Library art displays are accessible during open hours, which are posted at longportpubliclibrary.org and the Facebook page facebook.com/longportlibrary. Call with any questions 609-487-7403 or stop in, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport.
