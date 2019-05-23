You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Current of Ventnor, Margate & Longport

Longport Scholarship Fund announces 2019 awards

LONGPORT — For 2019, the Herb Stern Longport Scholarship Fund will award a record $15,000 in scholarships to 13 deserving borough students. This is the largest amount of money awarded so far to the largest numbers of awardees in the fund’s 12 years of existence.

The award winners will be introduced at the 4:30 p.m. June 4 Longport Commission meeting, and the public is invited. Award money is sent to the colleges for the fall 2019 semester.

The winners are as follows:

• Raquel Grisham is now at Drexel University and will attend Jefferson University Medical School in the fall.

• Sophia Grisham will graduate Ocean City High School and enter Rowan University.

• Ethan Kramer graduated from Rowan University and is now at Widener Law School.

• Owen Kramer is studying finance at the University of Maryland.

• Christian Kuhn is in the computer program at the University of Delaware.

• Kallista Kuhn is in the fashion industry program at the University of Delaware.

• Georgina McGucken is now at Stockton University studying to be a teacher.

• Michael O’Leary has transferred from Widener Law to Rutgers Law School.

• Thomas Rafter is studying business and finance at Villanova University.

• Tanner Tomassi is in business management courses at Rowan University.

• Nalu Tripician is at Weslyan College with courses in the field of medicine and computers.

• Natalie Viso is enrolled in the University of California, Fullerton, with career goals in the TV and film industries.

Award monies are from contributions by Longport seasonal and year-round residents. Students must submit applications and are selected on the basis of test scores, grades, sports and school activities, community involvement, work activity and family situation.

The fund directors are Herb Stern, president; Carl Tripician, vice president; Lynn Baumgardner, treasurer; Kristen Tobin, secretary; and board members Dorothy McGee, Michael Garvin, and Patrick Armstrong.

More information may be found on the website at longportscholarshipfund.com.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.