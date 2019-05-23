Longport Scholarship Fund announces 2019 awards

LONGPORT — For 2019, the Herb Stern Longport Scholarship Fund will award a record $15,000 in scholarships to 13 deserving borough students. This is the largest amount of money awarded so far to the largest numbers of awardees in the fund’s 12 years of existence.
The award winners will be introduced at the 4:30 p.m. June 4 Longport Commission meeting, and the public is invited. Award money is sent to the colleges for the fall 2019 semester.
The winners are as follows:
• Raquel Grisham is now at Drexel University and will attend Jefferson University Medical School in the fall.
• Sophia Grisham will graduate Ocean City High School and enter Rowan University.
• Ethan Kramer graduated from Rowan University and is now at Widener Law School.
• Owen Kramer is studying finance at the University of Maryland.
• Christian Kuhn is in the computer program at the University of Delaware.
• Kallista Kuhn is in the fashion industry program at the University of Delaware.
• Georgina McGucken is now at Stockton University studying to be a teacher.
• Michael O’Leary has transferred from Widener Law to Rutgers Law School.
• Thomas Rafter is studying business and finance at Villanova University.
• Tanner Tomassi is in business management courses at Rowan University.
• Nalu Tripician is at Weslyan College with courses in the field of medicine and computers.
• Natalie Viso is enrolled in the University of California, Fullerton, with career goals in the TV and film industries.
Award monies are from contributions by Longport seasonal and year-round residents. Students must submit applications and are selected on the basis of test scores, grades, sports and school activities, community involvement, work activity and family situation.
The fund directors are Herb Stern, president; Carl Tripician, vice president; Lynn Baumgardner, treasurer; Kristen Tobin, secretary; and board members Dorothy McGee, Michael Garvin, and Patrick Armstrong.
More information may be found on the website at longportscholarshipfund.com.