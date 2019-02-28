2019 Longport Scholarship Fund applications available

LONGPORT — Applications for The Herb Stern Longport Scholarship Fund are now available. The Longport Scholarship Fund is open to Longport student residents of any age, graduating high school or currently attending a form of higher education, who demonstrate scholastic achievement, civic leadership, and strong work ethic.
Last year, seven recipients received a total of $12,500 in scholarships, the largest amount given in the 12 years the fund has been operating. New this year is the Faith Stern Memorial Scholarship, in memory of board President Herb Stern’s late wife.
The board hopes to award a total of up to $15,000 in 2019.
The deadline to apply is April 15. Copies of the application, which include instructions
for completion and submission, may be found at longportscholarshipfund.com. Hard copies also are available at the Clerk’s Office in Longport Borough Hall. Honorees will be notified by mail and awards will be presented at the June meeting of the Borough Commission.
To contribute to the scholarship fund, visit the fund’s web site or mail a check to Longport Scholarship Fund, c/o President Herb Stern,16 S. 33rd Ave., Longport, NJ, 08403.