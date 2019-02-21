2019 Longport Scholarship Fund applications now available

Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

LONGPORT— Applications for The Herb Stern Longport Scholarship Fund are now available. The Longport Scholarship Fund is open to Longport student residents of any age, graduating high school or currently attending a form of higher education, who demonstrate scholastic achievement, civic leadership, and strong work ethic.

Last year, seven recipients received a total of $12,500 in scholarships – the largest amount given in the 12 years the fund has been operating. This year, as a sincere thank you to many special donors who gave in her honor, the Board is proud to add the Faith Stern Memorial Scholarship, in memory of Board President Herb Stern’s late wife. The Board hopes to award a total of up to $15,000 in 2019.

The deadline to apply is April 15, 2019. Copies of the application (which include instructions for completion and submission) can be found on the fund’s website: longportscholarshipfund.com. Hard copies are also available at the Clerk’s Office in Longport Borough Hall. Honorees will be notified by mail and awards will be presented at the June 2019 Longport Commissioner’s Meeting.

The Longport Scholarship Fund is proudly supported by both year-round and seasonal residents. Contributions may be made at any time via PayPal on the fund’s website (longportscholarshipfund.com) or by mailing a check to Longport Scholarship Fund, c/o President Herb Stern, 32 S 32nd Avenue, Longport, NJ 08403. Consider honoring the memory of a relative or friend by supporting local scholars.

