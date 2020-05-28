The Herb Stern Longport Scholarship Fund announced its 2020 annual scholarship awards.
A total of $20,000 will be given to 14 Longport applicants, the largest number of students and the largest dollar amount to date. Winners were selected during a recent Zoom board meeting.
The $20,000 is geared to helping the students and their families in these difficult times in which a health crisis has exacerbated financial pressures. All awardees have strong academic performance, extracurricular participation and community involvement, area work experience and burdensome college costs. Three families have two or more young people in college at the same time.
The list follows:
Raquel Gresham – Attends Thomas Jefferson University in a post-baccalaureate program to prepare her for medical school. She plans to become a doctor.
Sophia Gresham – Attends Rowan University. She is pursuing a career in the field of health and physical education with the intent of becoming an elementary school teacher.
Shane Kirby – Graduates from Ocean City High School this year and will attend Western Carolina University. He plans to study computer science to become a computer programmer.
Ethan Kramer – Attends Widener University Delaware Law School. He plans to return to South Jersey to pursue his legal career.
Luke Kramer – Graduates from Ocean City High School this year. He plans to attend Boston University. He has volunteered at local hospitals and plans to pursue a career in medicine.
Owen Kramer – Attends Widener University and is studying criminal justice. He is interested in a career in law enforcement.
Christian Kuhn – Attends University of Delaware. He is interested in computer science and the field of cybersecurity.
Kallista Kuhn – Attends University of Delaware. She is taking courses in fashion merchandising and environmental sustainability.
Aspen Lawler – Will continue her college studies at Lynn University. She is studying psychology with the goal of becoming a counselor.
Maclain McAllister – Graduates from Ocean City High School this year. He will attend the University of North Carolina, Wilmington. He is interested in a degree in secondary education and a career as a high school teacher.
Thomas Rafter – Attends Villanova University, majoring in finance with a minor in economics and business analytics. He is interested in a career in investment banking.
Tanner Tomassi – Attends Rowan University. Tomassi is studying business management and already has started two small businesses.
Kai Tripician – Graduates from Ocean City High School this year. Tripician plans to attend Wesleyan University and will pursue courses in liberal arts, including environmental studies.
Nalu Tripician – Attends Wesleyan University. Tripician is majoring in computer science with a minor in film and is interested in several challenging career possibilities, including medicine, computer science, and aerospace.
The Herb Stern Longport Scholarship Fund is supported by year-round and seasonal Longport residents. From its first awards in 2007 through 2020, it has awarded 75 grants totaling $110,000.
Donations may be mailed to Lynn Baumgardner, treasurer, at 3210 Atlantic Ave., Longport, NJ 08403, or may be made by credit card or Paypal at longportscholarshipfund.com.
The board consists of Herb Stern, president; Carl Tripician, vice president; Lynn Baumgardner, treasurer; Kristen Towbin, secretary; Dorothy McGee, Patrick Armstrong and Robert Stern.
