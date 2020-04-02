Dr. Howard Gross, of Linwood,, was randomly selected as the winner of the Albert Einstein signed photograph. The live Facebook drawing was hosted on March 14, the theoretical physicists’ 141st birthday. The authentic picture was provided to Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties by a gracious anonymous donor. JFS sold 140 tickets, totaling $14,000, and the donor contributed another $5,000 bringing the total to $19,000. Proceeds benefit JFS programs and services supporting children, families and seniors. For more information on programs and services or to make a pledge to JFS, jfsatlantic.org.
Man wins signed Einstein picture in Jewish Family Service raffle
