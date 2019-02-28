Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

March events from The Atlantic County Library, Ventnor Branch

The Atlantic County Library, Ventnor Branch, will host the following events during the month of March. All events are free. Please advise library staff of any food allergies.

Leapin' Leprechauns

A hidden leprechaun activity for ages 4 and older on March 1-16, during regular branch hours. The leprechaun-finder will receive an award.

Computer Help by Appointment

Computer help by appointment for adults on March 1-30, during regular branch hours. Help with computers and devices will be provided. To set up appointments, stop by the library or call: 609- 823-4614.

Checkmates Chess Club

An open chess program for all ages on Saturdays, March 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, from noon-4:30 p.m. All are welcome to play a friendly game of chess.

Happy Birthday, Dr. Seuss

Dr. Seuss’ birthday will be celebrated on Saturday, March 2 from 2-3:30 p.m. The program is suggested for ages 4-7, and registration is advised. There will be books, games, themed food and more.

Gathering Wool

A quilting and knitting group that meets every Tuesday, from 10 a.m. - noon, March 5, 12, 19 and 26. All levels of experience are welcome. Guests can stitch, loop, craft and chat, and learn how to create original handcrafted blankets, scarves, sweaters and more.

English Conversation Group

An English conversation group for adults on Tuesdays, March 5, 12, 19 and 26 at 6:30 p.m. Members can improve English conversation skills while meeting new people. Each week there will be a new topic discussed in English. There may also be discussions about books, movies, hobbies, current events, or other topics of interest.

Read & Play Baby

Children between the ages of 12-36 months can join this storytime activity Thursdays, March 7, 14, 21 and 28 at 10:30 a.m. Stories, songs, stretches, rhymes, puppets, felt boards, fingerplays and more will be presented to develop early literacy skills.

Take Control of Your Health - Diabetes Self-Management Education & Support (DSMES)

A six-week diabetes workshop on Tuesdays, March 12, 19, 26 and April 2, 9 and 16 from 1-3:30 p.m. Learn how to manage diabetes symptoms, communicate with health care providers, improve eating and exercise habits, and cope with stress, fear and frustration.

Irish Potatoes

Kids and teens can learn to make Irish potatoes in honor of St. Patrick’s Day on Saturday, March 16 at 2 p.m. The program is suggested for ages 7 and older, and registration is recommended.

Mister Rogers Day

Mister Rogers’ birthday will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 20 at 10 a.m. The program is suggested for ages 3-5. Clips of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood will be presented.

Into the Evening Book Club

The monthly book club for adults is on Thursday, March 28 at 6:15 p.m. This month’s selection is "An American Marriage" by Tayari Jones.

High Tea and Hats

A high tea and baked goods event for adults on Saturday, March 30 at 2 p.m. Registration is requested. Guests are advised to dress their best and wear hats.

The Atlantic County Library System, Ventnor Branch is located at 6500 Atlantic Avenue in Ventnor City. Regular business hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday -Thursday. For more information, call: 609-823-4614.

