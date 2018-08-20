MARGATE — Glenn Klotz can see it now. A boardwalk — the way it used to be — the final piece of a seven-mile span that connects three cities in Atlantic City, Ventnor, and finally, Margate, like it did more than 60 years ago.
Now, he just has to convince his neighbors to see it too.
Klotz and other Margate homeowners have formed a committee aimed at pursuing reconstruction of the city’s boardwalk. Together, they’re hoping to spread the word throughout the community with the goal of securing the signatures needed to turn the idea into a referendum on next year’s commission election ballot.
The Margate Boardwalk Committee is hosting its first public event, a rally 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26, at at Lucy Park. Klotz said the rally is designed as a celebration of Margate and its history and will feature speakers, music, updates and even, he promised, dancing.
Margate’s boardwalk history began early in the 20th century. The boardwalk was built piecemeal, eventually connecting the three cities and running the length of Margate. Unfortunately, several storms over the years caused significant damage to the boardwalk, eventually bringing it down entirely around the middle of the 1900s.
A boardwalk wasn’t appropriate then, Klotz said, though it is now. Recently finished beach reconstruction by the Army Corps of Engineers have eliminated they city’s former beachscape, widening the beach and creating what Klotz called plenty of dead space. There was nothing to protect a boardwalk in the past, but new dunes, the same ones tasked with protecting the city from flood waters, would protect the boards.
“Basically, before this I wouldn’t have even considered it,” he said. “The old boardwalk was exposed. That’s why it got washed away. We can see that the old boardwalk was built over the ocean. It was dumb. It was built like a pier. Even with that, it still survived almost 40 years.”
With new protections, Klotz believes the boardwalk could stick around for much longer.
Klotz said he believes it’s up to the residents to push the boardwalk agenda. Though local officials, including Mayor Michael Becker in a previous report, have remarked about the positives a boardwalk would bring to Margate, there has been little action. Klotz said he hopes the rally and subsequent committee efforts will encourage officials to act. If they won’t, he believes the public will by lending their signatures to the cause.
If the commission won’t act themselves, a referendum would determine whether the public at large really wants a boardwalk. Two commissioners can propose an ordinance that would put the referendum to a public vote or Klotz and the rest of the committee can secure signatures from 10 percent of Margate’s population, a tougher route but one he thinks is feasible.
The details can wait, Klotz said, this is just about the idea.
In Klotz’s mind, the boardwalk can only be seen as a positive. For one, he said, it serves as a beach connector. Now that dunes have restricted views and access, the boardwalk would solve that problem. It also comes at a bargain, he said, as Margate’s boardwalk would simply be an extension to a much larger one.
Of course, he said, there’s the money to think about. There have been no official plans submitted or estimates provided. The cost of a new boardwalk could range from the millions to the tens of millions. But, Klotz said, you’ve first got to make an inquiry before you can say it costs too much.
“Let’s find out what the voters think, then let’s get into the weeds,” he said.