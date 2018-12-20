Margate Business Association announces 2019 board members

MARGATE — The Margate Business Association held its Board of Trustee elections Tuesday, Dec. 11.
The Executive Board members for 2019 are President Ed Berger of Mediagate Marketing, Vice President Karen Sherman of Tomatoe's Restaurant, Treasurer Nancy Lynch of OceanFirst Bank and Secretary Randy Young of Heritage Surf and Sport.
The Board of Trustees members for 2019 are Glenn Darby of R.E. Darby Insurance Co.; Paula Hartman of Hartman Home Team, Berkshire Hathaway Fox & Roach Realtors; Christopher Gualtieri of Barrels Restaurant; Cookie Till of Steve & Cookie's By The Bay; Dr. Joseph Berretone, DMD; Maria De Phillipo of Nix Salon; the Rev. Jim Rixon of Trinity United Methodist Church; and Michael Collins of Colmar Home Center
The Margate Business Association exists to promote the economic and physical revitalization and welfare of the businesses and Bay District of Margate, including the advancement of the Margate community through local scholarship, events to promote family activities and providing assistance to local governments and organizations in Margate, Atlantic County and the state of New Jersey.
Association events include Margate Fall Funfest By The Bay, Beachstock: The Planet’s Biggest Beach Party, Shop Small, Thrilling Thursday Movies on the Beach and an annual wine tasting event. It produces the Margate map and Margate City calendar. For more information, see MargateHasMore.com.