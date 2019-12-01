120519_cdb_showrack01

The Margate Business Association hosted its first ever Show Us Your Rack Parade on Saturday, an event intended to allow local businesses to promote their wares during the holiday shopping season by giving them the chance to decorate and then parade around a display from their store. At right, Alaina, left, and Lia Hess join Harper, mom Erin and Hadley Horner, all of Margate, downtown for the day.

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

The Margate Business Association hosted its first ever Show Us Your Rack Parade on Saturday, an event intended to allow local businesses to promote their wares during the holiday shopping season by giving them the chance to decorate and then parade around a display from their store. At right, Alaina, left, and Lia Hess join Harper, mom Erin and Hadley Horner, all of Margate, downtown for the day.

Tags

Load comments