When Anthony Edge took on the role as the Clean Communities coordinator last year, he did not know what to expect. How could he make a real difference in keeping the beaches clean?
The answer came easier than he anticipated.
With 15 years of experience working for the Margate Public Works Department, Edge knew several ordinances that Margate adopted to help with litter abatement. He is a big supporter of requirements that lids be placed on trashcans at all times and reducing hours for trash pickup to limit debris being blown onto the beach.
Over the past year, Edge has learned that his role as coordinator is fundamental to preserving the shore through public education of these ordinances. For his exemplary service to the community, the New Jersey Clean Communities Council is honoring Anthony Edge with the Enforcement Award.
“I take an 'education first' approach to enforcement,” Edge said. “Whenever I see a violation, I try to talk to the resident about the importance of the local ordinance. I want them to better understand how they are contributing to litter problems in Margate. From these conversations, I usually can ensure compliance in the future.”
Edge’s role as a Clean Communities coordinator also focuses on illegal dumping — especially with the influx of summer visitors. Despite Margate opening the municipal yard on Wednesdays and Sundays so residents and visitors can legally dispose of trash, many weren’t taking the opportunity.
Edge does his best to look through the trash and find a piece of mail with a name and address of the dumper so he can give a stern warning and, if necessary, a ticket.
“With Margate being a summer vacation destination, a lot of summer residents are not familiar with the city’s ordinances or policies, so my goal is to try and get everyone on the same page,” he explained.
This summer, Edge hopes that a communitywide effort of environmentally-conscious tasks, such as putting the lids on trashcans, will spark everlasting change. “Education,” he said, “is always the key.”