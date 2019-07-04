Police Chief David Wolfson receives a proclamation at the City Commission meeting June 20 recognizing his 35 years of service to the city of Margate. Wolfson officially retired at the end of the month. His assistant, Lonnie Thomas, also retired at the end of the month and received a proclamation recognizing her nearly 30 years of service as well.
Margate commission recognizes service of police chief, assistant at their retirement
