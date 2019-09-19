MARGATE — The Margate Community Church will host a Blessing of the Animals at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct 6 on the church front lawn.

All are welcomed to bring their pets.

There will be a brief service followed by an individual blessing of each animal present.

A moment of silence will be observed during the service for pets who are unfortunately involved with the sport of dog fighting, puppy mills and other inhumane, unethical treatment of animals.

Refreshments for humans and furred or feathered friends will be served following the blessing.

The church is at 8900 Ventnor Ave.

For more information please call 609 822-7147.

