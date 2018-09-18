MARGATE — The end of summer doesn’t have to mean an end to the fun down at the shore.
Margate proves as much each year with its annual Fall Funfest by the Bay, a celebration of the season, the city and the beauty of the bayfront. This weekend, tens of thousands of visitors will enjoy more than 125 booths and activities for all ages as well as live music over the course of the two days.
Ed Berger, Margate Business Association president, said Funfest is the city’s biggest family event of the year. The festival runs the length of the bay, approximately eight blocks, and showcases the best of what the city offers.
“First of all, it’s Margate. This is such a wonderful place for people to come. The combination of our beaches — this is a bayside event — and the spirit of our people, everyone is warm and friendly, and people know they’re safe bringing their families down,” he said. “There’s a little bit of everything for every one at (Funfest).”
Funfest, now in its 18th year, boasts plenty of entertainment in the form of music, children’s games and activities, nature tours along the back bay and educational exhibits that highlight local ecology and history.
In all, a dozen musical acts are featured on the main stage. In true inclusive fashion, the bands performing will play various genres of music, including rock, country and reggae.
There are plenty of vendors onsite, too, Berger said. There will be more than 60 vendors selling all kinds of wares. But, Berger said, don’t expect low-quality, flea market fare. The vendors all sell unique creations, high-end crafts and other items such as wooden signs, fall decor and artisan jewelry.
“A lot of people come down just for the crafters,” Berger said. “These aren’t junk vendors, these are all juried vendors. People will come down looking to buy things to decorate their homes and to start shopping for the holidays.”
On the environmental side, Ray Scott’s Dock is hosting a Wetland Wonderland with various activities to enjoy, including a turtle release, wildlife artists, back-bay eco kayak tours and other exhibits.
Funfest begins Saturday at 11 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m. Sunday’s festivities run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday belongs to the dogs, Berger said, as visitors are invited to bring their pooches and participate in the dog show.
Though regular Funfest activities conclude at 6 on Saturday, the fun is not over for older festival attendees. Funfest After Dark kicks off at 8 p.m. and features live music by Mas Tequila Orchestra, dancing, wine and spirits tasting. Tasting tickets can be purchased for $25 and a portion of the proceeds benefits the MBA and the Food Bank.
Admission to the festival during the day is free.