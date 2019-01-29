Margate gallery hosts Black History Month exhibit

MARGATE — Holtzman Gallery is showcasing its Black History Month exhibit “Honoring the Past, Inspiring the Future” at the Katz JCC.
The exhibition, which opens Monday, Feb. 4, and runs through March 3, features artists Danny Simmons, Bariq Cobb, Gabriel Tiberino, Raphael Timberino and Don Stephens, all of Philadelphia; and Kelley Prevard and John Morris, both of Atlantic City.
“It not only pays respect to black history but also celebrates the creative innovations of the past, present and the future,” said David Holtzman, the art gallery’s owner. The goal, Holtzman said, is to continue motivating the next generation of creative artistic innovators. Additionally, as I have quoted often, and especially because we are celebrating Black History Month, "Many other things should be treated and communicated the same as we discuss, view, create, evaluate, express, communicate with feelings and celebrate creativity of fine art, along with any of the arts. When it comes to creativity at any age, ethnic background, religion, financial class, skin color, political beliefs, and where you have came from to where you are going, there simply are not boundaries, walls, neighborhoods, cities, States or Countries, we are all create equally, in harmony as one creative world.”
A meet-and-greet art reception will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7. Remarks will be made by religious leaders of different walks of life and dignitaries.
The exhibit will be open during the JCC’s normal hours: 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The Katz JCC is at 501 N. Jerome Ave.
Live music will be provided by the Eddie Morgan Trio, with Daryl Robinson on keyboard, Jeff Burnside on drums, Eddie Morgan on trumpet, flugal horn and vocals. Complimentary wine and light fare will be available. This event is free and open to the public. All fine art is available for acquisition.
For more information, contact David Holtzman at 609-992-3353, david@holtzmangallery.com or visit holtzmangallery.com.