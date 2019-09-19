MARGATE — The city’s annual Fall Funfest by the Bay will be held Saturday and Sunday.
The annual fall kickoff will feature local bars and restaurants, more than 125 booths and activities, and dozens of bands.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
The event runs 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday along Amherst Avenue between Decatur and Coolidge avenues.
Free jitney service will be available along Ventnor and Amherst avenues and from the free parking lot at Eugene A. Tighe Middle School at 7804 Amherst Ave.
Miss New Jersey Jade Glab and Jersey String Band Captain Pat Walton will be there, as will a host of popular children’s characters, such as Snow White, Woody, Chewbacca, Buzz Lightyear and a Minion. All of this will be in addition to children’s gymnastics and yoga demonstrations, games and giveaways.
For more information, visit margatehasmore.com or download the Catch the Margate Wave app.
Press copy editor since 2006, copy desk chief since 2014. Masters in journalism from Temple University, 2006. My weekly comics blog, Wednesday Morning Quarterback, appears Wednesday mornings at PressofAC.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.