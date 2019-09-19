IMG_6891

MARGATE — The city’s annual Fall Funfest by the Bay will be held Saturday and Sunday.

The annual fall kickoff will feature local bars and restaurants, more than 125 booths and activities, and dozens of bands.

The event runs 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday along Amherst Avenue between Decatur and Coolidge avenues.

Free jitney service will be available along Ventnor and Amherst avenues and from the free parking lot at Eugene A. Tighe Middle School at 7804 Amherst Ave.

Miss New Jersey Jade Glab and Jersey String Band Captain Pat Walton will be there, as will a host of popular children’s characters, such as Snow White, Woody, Chewbacca, Buzz Lightyear and a Minion. All of this will be in addition to children’s gymnastics and yoga demonstrations, games and giveaways.

For more information, visit margatehasmore.com or download the Catch the Margate Wave app.

