The premieres of six original plays are just part of the reader’s theater experience slated for 3 p.m. this Sunday, Sept. 23, at the Margate library. Players and Playwrights by the Jersey Shore will also present a variety of original dramatic monologues sprinkled among the comedies, dramedies and dramas.
Published playwright and veteran actor John K. Alvarez, of Cape May, the group’s dramaturge and artistic director, will host and direct the event.
Three playwrights who also are talented actors have contributed the majority of the program’s plays. Playwright Wendy Lohs, of Egg Harbor Township, is featured as the central character in her first play for the public, “Business Or Pleasure.” She also authored “The Executive Chef,” a monologue for two voices to be performed by Ed Shakespeare and Heidi Mae, and she stars in Tom Chin’s monologue “Madame in Waiting.”
Playwright Mae, of Margate, has returned with two contrasting works, “Concrete Overpass” and “Replacement Parts.” Bobbi Crawford, Dayle Friedman and Bernice Izes appear in “Concrete Overpass.” James A. Landau, Sondra Mandel and Ed Shakespeare appear in “Replacement Parts.”
Playwright Mandel, of Atlantic City, gives us a human comedy with not-so-comic characters in “Addicted to Love.” Mandel plays a crisis counselor, Sheila Rosen plays the central character, and Rachel Kaplan and Tom Chin have supporting roles in this dramedy.
Screenwriter and playwright Deborah Walker, of Ocean City, has some “Regrets” to share personally with the audience. And Crawford, of Ventnor, has some words of wisdom written for her class reunion.
Playwright Landau, of Linwood, has returned with his own special brand of humor, in “Lady Mondegreen.” An old Scottish ballad is the inspiration for this mostly historical piece with a most intriguing ending. Friedman is the queen, Chin is the king, and Lynne Walters is the courier. The name of the actor playing Huntley was not available at press time.
Playwright Chin, of Ocean City, has contributed a farce, “Land Sakes!” with actors Landau, Marlene May, and Shakespeare interacting at their backwoods Southern home.
The Margate Library is at 8100 Atlantic Ave. The venue seats 50 people. Admission is free. Enter through the rear parking lot and back doors.
For more information, call Dayle at 609-350-6310.