A 17-year-old male from Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, was arrested May 25 by Sgt. Frank Marciante and Class II Officer John Schall and charged with possession of under 50 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and underage possession of alcohol.
Chase A. Shapiro, 23, of Valley Stream, NY was arrested 5/25 by Sergeant Tom Kresz and charged with obstructing the administration of law.
Danielle M. Rosenberg, 24, of Philadelphia, PA was arrested 5/26 by Officer Dustin Widas and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Tanyn B. Wallace, 28, of Wilmington, DE and Ron D. Mcdonald, 38, of Atlantic City were arrested 5/26 by Officer Erin Borrelli, Officer Tim Flanigan, SLEO II John Barillo and Sergeant Larry Dickerson and both charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, specifically crack cocaine. Wallace was additionally charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement…
Lauren Atkin, 18, Claudine Laygo, 18, Louis Zimmerman, 18, and a 17 year old female all of Cherry Hill, NJ were arrested 5/26 by Sergeant Jeff Lee and Detective Chris Taroncher. Atkin was charged with underage purchase of alcohol, Laygo was charged with attempting to purchase alcohol underage, Zimmerman and the 17 year old female were both charged with having another purchase alcohol for them.
A 16 year old male of Merrick, NY was arrested 5/26 by Sergeant Frank Marciante, SLEO II Nicolas Zieniuk and Officer Max Lieberman and charged with underage possession of alcohol and obstructing the administration of law.
A 16 year old male of Cherry Hill, NJ was arrested 5/26 by Sergeant Frank Marciante and SLEO II Nicolas Zieniuk and charged with possession of under 50 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and underage possession of alcohol.
Jackson G. Hope, 20, of Mahwah, NJ was arrested 5/26 by SLEO II John Barillo and charged with obstructing the administration of law.
A 16 year old female of Holland, PA was arrested 5/26 by Detective Chris Taroncher and charged with possession of under 50 grams of marijuana.
A 17 year old female of Elkins Park, PA was arrested 5/26 by Sergeant Jeff Lee and Detective Chris Taroncher and charged with possession of under 50 grams of marijuana.
A 17 year old male of Ventnor was arrested 5/26 by Officer Jessica Fane and Sergeant Jeff Lee and charged with possession of under 50 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing the administration of law.