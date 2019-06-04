Margate resident celebrated on her 100th birthday

Jeanette "Shana" Feldman, of Amherst Avenue, celebrated her 100th birthday with an open house and about 50 visitors this past weekend.
Among them was Commissioner Maury Blumberg, who delivered a proclamation from the Margate Commissioners to the centenarian, who has lived in Margate since 1957.
Among those present was Steve Altman, one of four sons she raised primarily as a single mom after the passing of her first husband in the 1950s. Three of those boys went on to serve our country in the military. Shana Feldman lived through some very important times for the country and the world.
The city proclamation reads:
WHEREAS, Jeanette “Shana” Feldman (Altman) celebrated her 100th birthday on May 28, 2019 and has been a proud member of the Margate community since 1957, and
WHEREAS, “Shana” showed great resiliency and strength as she raised 4 sons alone in Margate after the passing of her first husband, and has lived through some our most profound times in 100 years of history including World War II, the Great Depression, the Holocaust, the Cold War, the Race to the Moon, the rise of technology and the change of a century, and
WHEREAS, Shana was the beginning of a new generation of working moms as she supported her boys through employment selling jewelry and local real estate, and later opening an area clothing store with her second husband, a former vaudeville entertainer, and
WHEREAS, Shana has always demonstrated fierce independence and community involvement, and taught her boys to do the same. Three of the boys were members of the military and Shana herself is reported to have never missed voting in an election, insisting her son take her to her regular polling place to vote a week before her 100th birthday, and
WHEREAS, Shana’s greatest legacy is yet to be known, but will include a family history of service, a metal box full of wonderful traditional recipes that she still teaches to her son every month, and a love of the beach and community.
NOW, THEREFORE BE IT PROCLAIMED BY THE MARGATE CITY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS that upon the occasion of her 100th birthday, Jeanette “Shana” Feldman, deserves the recognition of the City of Margate.