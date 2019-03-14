Margate sales associates to receive circle of excellence award

MARGATE — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors® congratulates the top-producing sales associates in the Margate office for their NJ Realtors® Circle of Excellence Award.
The recipients of the award are: Silver-James Abbott, Ronnie Alper, Judi Cohen, Joanne Ferraro, Carol Shaw; Bronze-Thomas Critchley, Gloria DeHaven, Carmen Ibarra, Rivka Nagel, Susan Solomon, and Gasper Sparacio.
Four performance levels were designated for these awards: Platinum-$20 Million and 30 units minimum or 125 units; Gold-$12 Million and 25 units minimum or 90 units; Silver-$6.5 Million and 20 units minimum or 70 units; and Bronze-$2.5 Million and 15 units minimum or 30 units.