Patrick Grimley, 13, of Margate, is organizing his second annual lacross event to make a difference by raising funds for area charities through Our Children Making Change.
This year's recipients will be the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, the Leadership Studio, Rustic Ruhl Animal Rescue, Hearts in Harmony and 21 Down. More than 85 participants competed in last year's event and raise over $450 to help those in need.
The festival-style event will be held Aug. 10 beginning at 2 p.m. at the Eugene A. Tighe Middle School field on Amherst Avenue in Margate. The donation is $5 per player. Teams can have up to seven players but will play 4-on-4 games in a round-robin format. There are three divisions of 10U, 12U and 15U both girls and boys. To sign up, email margateplaylaxday@gmail.com. For more information, call 609-515-3487 or 609-335-8101.