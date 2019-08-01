Local Margate resident Patrick Grimley, 13, is organizing his second annual lacrosse tournament to make a difference in the local community.
The five charities chosen by the members of Our Children Making Change this year are the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, Leadership Studio, Rustic RUHL Animal Rescue, Hearts in Harmony and 21 Down.
Patrick took his love of lacrosse and found a way to make it a fun day, with a small donation of $5 per player to his OCMC team. The fun-filled festival-style day will take place starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Tighe School field in Margate. To sign up for the tournament, email Patrick at margateplaylaxday@gmail.com.
Teams can have up to seven players, but will play 4 vs. 4 games in a round-robin format. There are three divisions of 10u, 12u and 15u for both girls and boys. All are welcome, as long as they remember it’s for the “love of the game.”
Last year, Patrick and his OCMC team raised more than $450 and had more than 85 participants. For more questions or information, call 609-515-3487 or 609-335-8101.