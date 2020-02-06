MARGATE — Emma Vesey, Sela Mesham and Megan Dougherty, three high school juniors, organized a clothing drive to benefit the Atlantic City Rescue Mission.
On Sunday, Jan. 26, students collected clothes for men, women and children (as well as bedding, towels, etc ) at the Margate City Log Cabin, 608 N Jerome Ave. Donations were dropped off around the back of the building. High school students greeted donors at their vehicles and assisted with carrying all donations into the building.
“Since it’s getting cold, we thought helping the mission would be very important to make sure people have warm winter clothes,” Dougherty said.
The Rescue Mission brought its truck to the Log Cabin to collect the donations. The donations were piled to the ceiling!
“We wanted to make a difference in our community and help the Mission," Mesham said.
The event was a huge success and was extended an hour because so many people were donating clothes and bedding. The students were able to fill the Rescue Mission’s box truck. People were so generous and willing to donate! Vesey, Mesham and Dougherty are planning to have another drive later this year.
“I always go with my parents to donate our things to the Rescue Mission," Vesey said. "Sometimes we drive around with our donation bags for weeks before we take the ride to Atlantic City. My friends and I came up with the idea of a local drop off to help increase the donations while it’s so cold. It feels good to help people."
