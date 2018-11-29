Margate to usher in 2019 with concert featuring Bay Atlantic Symphony

MARGATE — The Bay Atlantic Symphony and internationally renowned tenor Alok Kumar will perform a free concert to ring in the New Year.
“Our residents so enjoyed last year’s New Year’s Eve Concert, it was an easy decision to reprise this special evening of entertainment. We are eager once again to be partnering with Bay Atlantic Symphony to present our community with an unforgettable entertainment experience as we celebrate ‘Auld Lang Syne’ and welcome 2019,” Mayor Michael Becker said.
Under the baton of music director Jed Gaylin, concertgoers will revel in the power and artistry of the orchestra’s 50-plus professional musicians as they perform a variety of timeless compositions by celebrated classical composers including Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Giacomo Puccini and Giuseppe Verdi.
Critically noted as a “tenor unlike others, with a resonance and depth to his voice,” Kumar is on the rise to stardom. He recently made his Royal Opera House Covent Garden and London Philharmonic Orchestra debuts creating the role of Chyavana in the world premiere of Ravi Shankar’s opera Sukanya.
This season, Kumar joins the roster of The Metropolitan Opera for its production of La Fanciulla del West and Puccini’s Il Trittico. He also will participate in the Intimate Apparel workshop with Lincoln Center early next year.
“What better way to celebrate the New Year than spending part of your evening enjoying some of the most beautiful music ever composed,” said Meg Sippey, executive director of the Bay Atlantic Symphony board of trustees. “I know I speak for all of my fellow symphony board members when I say we are thrilled to return to Margate and for yet another memorable New Year’s Eve concert.”
The concert will be 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31 at the Dominick A. Potena Performing Arts Center, 7998 Monmouth Ave.
Tickets to attend the free concert are required and are available to Margate residents/homeowners, up to two per household. Tickets can be obtained at the Margate City Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave. Margate residents/homeowners must show photo ID and proof of residence when claiming tickets. Tickets for the general public (up to two per household) will be available beginning Dec. 15.
About The Bay Atlantic Symphony
The Bay Atlantic Symphony performs symphonic and chamber concerts and educates adults, young people, and special populations throughout southern New Jersey in the beauty and power of classical music. Since its founding as the Bridgeton Symphony in 1983, the orchestra has been recognized for its world-class performers, diverse programs and outstanding community services. Under the talented baton of passionate Music Director Jed Gaylin, the Bay Atlantic Symphony is the only professional orchestra to serve the five southern-most counties of New Jersey. The Orchestra makes great music accessible through live concerts with low ticket prices at the Stockton Performing Arts Center (PAC), the historic Landis Theater in Vineland, the Avalon Symphony by the Sea Series, the Cape May Music Festival, and Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa.
The Symphony’s value to the community goes far beyond performing great music. As a cultural centerpiece, the Bay Atlantic Symphony is a treasured music education resource. By creating meaningful, interactive music experiences for children, adults, the visually-impaired, veterans, and seniors with limited mobility, the symphony strives to create vibrant communities rooted in the love of music. The New Jersey State Council on the Arts has honored Bay Atlantic Symphony with a 2017 Citation of Excellence, which denotes arts programs and projects that receive the Council’s highest possible assessment. To learn more, visit www.BayAtlanticSymphony.org, call (609) 449-8780, or visit them on Facebook.