An Atlantic County nonprofit serving families and individuals who live with a mental health or substance use disorder is expanding its outreach to those stressed by the pandemic. New online support groups are being offered in addition to phone and email options.
The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County has rolled out its Virtual Community Wellness Center with a calendar of its new and existing groups, which are provided Monday through Friday with morning, afternoon and evening hours. Virtual groups replace in-person support group meetings that were offered in communities throughout Atlantic County until recently when social distancing was required to prevent exposure to and spread of the coronavirus.
“We anticipate a significant increase in people needing these services during this period of crisis and uncertainty,” said agency Executive Director Victoria Phillips. “Whether you’re already using our services or you’re new to us, anyone who is experiencing anxiety, stress, isolation, grief and loss, anger and depression can find help through these virtual groups.”
Support groups can create a sense of community connection and provide an opportunity for discussion about how to cope, Phillips said. Any virtual group can be accessed by computer, landline or cell phone.
The agency is offering meetings focused on coping skills, relaxation and employment recovery to reach those affected by the downturned economy and emotional stresses. Other groups being offered are substance use, mental wellness, grief and hoarding disorder. There are also meetings for family members with a loved one living with mental illness or who is in recovery.
Participants interested in the online virtual meetings connect on a designated day and time using Zoom, an online tool that is similar to video group conferencing, which can be accessed by a phone call or online login. Each meeting has an associated ID number and password that the group member types in. During the meeting, a trained group facilitator assists with managing the time and guiding topics as needed.
The Mental Health Association in New Jersey, which is the umbrella agency for the Atlantic County office, is also providing a statewide call line, NJMentalHealthCares, which is a free helpline for individuals with a mental health disorder or those concerned about a loved one’s mental health. NJMentalHealthCares offers telephone counseling, emotional support, information and assistance.
In addition to the call line, a website is available with online mental health screenings, articles, tips/information and an email for anyone who prefers to contact the staff electronically. All are funded by the New Jersey Department of Human Services, Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services.
“Support is available when you need it; and there is no cost to use these services,” Phillips said.
Phillips said any resident who wants to join the virtual support group and needs assistance with the technology can contact the office.
The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County has been providing support, education and advocacy services to county residents since 1959. These services are funded by the New Jersey Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services.
For more information, call the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County office at 609-652-3800. The agency’s calendar for its Virtual Community Wellness Center is at mhaac.info and on Facebook. The calendar includes the Zoom phone number for accessing any online group.
NJMentalHealthCares can be reached at 866-202-HELP (4357) 7 days a week from 8 am to 8 pm; or by emailing help@njmentalhealthcares.org.
