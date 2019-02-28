Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Current of Ventnor, Margate & Longport

Michelle and Paxson Keates establish endowed scholarship at Stockton

022819_cdb_keates
Buy Now

Paxson and Michelle Keates, seated, with Stockton President Harvey Kesselman and first lady Lynne Kesselman, sign and endowed scholarship agreement.

 Diane D'Amico / submitted

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Michelle and H. Paxson Keates, of Ventnor have donated $50,000 to the Stockton University Foundation to establish an endowed scholarship fund for students.

Longtime supporters of Stockton and its students, the couple established the Michelle and H. Paxson Keates Endowed Scholarship to create a permanent source of scholarships for students.

“We wanted to do something impactful and permanent that can grow,” Michelle Keates said. “The plan is to continue adding to it.”

Michelle Keates is a 1976 graduate of Stockton and member of the Stockton Foundation Board of Directors. She was a co-creator and chair of the first Scholarship Benefit Gala in 1980, and she and Paxson established their first annual scholarship nearly a decade ago.

“It’s not just the financial help,” Michelle said. “It’s also motivational to give students a step up and show we support them. We want to help build tomorrow’s leaders.”

Stockton President Harvey Kesselman said he is proud to have Stockton entrusted with the funds.

“With the establishment of this generous endowment, they are ensuring that Stockton students will continue to receive scholarship funds in their name in perpetuity,” Kesselman said.

Stockton Chief Development Officer and Executive Director of the Foundation Dan Nugent said more than 500 scholarships were awarded by the foundation in 2018-19, and the application period for next year is underway.

“It is through generous endowments like the Keates’ that we can continue to give our students the assistance they need to graduate with less debt,” Nugent said.

Foundation Chair Johanna Johnson said scholarships have an immediate effect on a student’s life and education.

“Every scholarship reduces financial stress and helps make a student’s life a little easier,” Johnson said.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.