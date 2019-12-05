On Tuesday, Nov. 26, the Ventnor Middle School held its annual Multicultural Fair. The event is put together by Mrs. Debbie Duff and Mrs. Lori Henry. More than 65 students volunteered their time and hard work to make the event a success. We had over 20 countries represented throughout this wonderful fair.
Students chose a country to research and created a project, display and food dish to share at the Fair. Most chose a country that is in their heritage, but some who have already participated in the past, chose to learn about a new country. Students did not have to do this for an assignment, it was purely because they wanted to participate.
After they did their research, they chose a recipe to cook and share with Fair guests. Many recipes are old family favorites that have been passed down through generations.
One of the parents said that “Walking around the Multicultural Fair was like taking a trip around the world, only much cheaper and without the jet lag!”
Guests feasted on such authentic dishes as chicken samosas, empanadas, sopas, fried rice, chicken parmesan, macaroons, pomegranate juice (said to lower cholesterol and blood sugar) and tons of other delicious dishes.
The students did a fantastic job and were so proud to share their heritage with over 400 guests.
