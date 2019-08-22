Margate — From a bright yellow house with spectacular views of the ocean to a glamourous 1920s estate featuring an indoor swimming pool, the 32nd Annual House Tour offered nearly 700 attendees an exclusive look inside eight stunning Downbeach homes on August 5, 2019.
The annual event raised $45,000 for Jewish Family Service’s Village by the Shore, which provides a variety of concierge, volunteer and professional services and socialization for adults (50+) in the community.
Co-chairs and dynamic mother-daughter duo, Pam Sinderbrand and Hanna Newcomer, along with the entire House Tour committee, organized this successful fundraising event, ensuring guests and homeowners alike had a memorable experience.
“This year’s House Tour featured an amazing collection of beautiful homes,” said Sinderbrand. “The tour is definitely a highlight of our summer season, and a truly wonderful and inspiring experience for everyone.”
Attendees once again received a complimentary lunch sponsored by Oasis Property Group in their impressive brick home on Ventnor Avenue in Margate. Trade sponsors, including CVL Designs, QMA Architects, TJC Architects, and Surroundings Furniture & Design, were stationed at homes across the tour offering attendees creative insight, design concepts, and information about the homes.
The House Tour would not be possible without the support of JFS volunteers. This year nearly 100 volunteers dedicated their day to help make the event a success.
Four lucky winners took home fabulous raffle prizes including four Disney Park Hopper passes, an overnight stay and $100 dining credit at Golden Nugget Atlantic City, a four-month membership to the JCC and a $200 Downbeach Express gift certificate.
“It was such an honor to be a part of such a timeless event that continues to be a huge success year after year,” said Newcomer. “The homes on this year’s tour were exceptional!”
The House Tour committee is already searching for homes to place on next year’s tour, scheduled for August 3, 2020. For more information about getting involved, please visit www.jfsatlantic.org or contact Kirby Reed at (609) 822-1108 x144 or kreed@jfsatlantic.org.