New homeowner? Here's how to keep your investment safe and sound

VENTNOR CITY — Congratulations! You’re a homeowner. Buying a home is one of the biggest purchases you will ever make. The Ventnor City Fire Department wants to help you make your new home safe from fire. Follow the VCFD’s fire safety tips to protect your investment and your family.
SMOKE ALARMS
Fire is fast, hot and deadly. It only takes a minute for thick, black smoke to fill a house. A smoke alarm can give you the extra minute or two that you need to get out of your home in the event of a fire.
ESCAPE PLANS
Half of home fire deaths happen late at night. A working smoke alarm can wake you up. Every second counts, so know what you’ll do if you have a fire. Make an escape plan. Know two ways out of each room. Plan your escape around the abilities of children and older adults.
PREVENT ELECTRICAL FIRES
Electrical problems are a leading cause of home fires. Start off right in your new home. Plug major appliances like refrigerators and stoves directly into a wall outlet, not an extension cord. Only plug one heat-producing appliance into an outlet at a time. This includes coffee makers, space heaters and microwaves. If you need additional outlets, have them installed by a licensed electrician.
Extension cords are for temporary use only. Keep all cords out of foot traffic, but don’t run them under carpets or rugs. Throw away cracked, frayed or damaged electrical cords before you move.
For additional home fire safety information, contact the Ventnor City Fire Prevention Bureau at 609-823-7942.