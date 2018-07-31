VENTNOR — Trudy Hammell-Festa has invested a lot of hard work designing and constructing eye-catching displays during her four years as a paddler in the Nights in Ventnor Go Green Boat parade, but this year, inspiration struck while she was relaxing on the beach.
“I looked up and saw the banner plane and thought, ‘That's it,’” she said.
Inside her garage, Hammell-Festa, 68, has now transformed two ocean kayaks into one of the iconic flying advertisements that travel the skies above the Jersey Shore.
Hammell-Festa will lead the way in her plane — complete with its own air-powered propeller — while her husband, Michael Festa, 68, will paddle close behind as the banner.
The couple, who are both Eagles fans, decided to decorate the banner with one of this year’s popular Super Bowl commercial slogans “Dilly Dilly.”
The Go Green Boat Parade returns to Ventnor after a year hiatus on Saturday, Aug. 4. The parade welcomes all watercraft powered by nonfossil fuel, including kayaks, rowboats, stand up paddle boards and inflatables.
Paddlers will launch at 5:30 p.m. from Ski Beach, travel the waterways of Ventnor and finish at the Doc Holland Boat House where they will find a barbecue, music and the announcement of prizes for creative costumes.
The event now has a youth division for paddlers 14 and under who can compete for the first-place prize of a new bicycle from AAAA Bike Shop. Prizes from other local businesses will also be available for individuals, pairs and groups.
As an extension of the Ventnor City Green Team, the Nights in Ventnor Go Green parade aims to promote the city’s bay and waterway while reducing its carbon footprint.
Registration on event day is $25 and children under 14 are free. All proceeds will be used to purchase a Mobile Water Filter system to be used at community events to reduce the need for single-use plastic water bottles.
The group encourages paddlers to dress in costumes to promote environmental, social or local interests.
Over the years, Hammell-Festa, who is a retired nurse, has pushed the envelope with her parade designs.
In her first year, she and her husband decorated their kayaks with life-sized photos of an osprey and its nest full of chicks.
Hammell-Festa also said she pushed her environmental message further by writing “There’s no planet B” on the side of her watercraft that year.
When the Miss America Parade was set to return to Atlantic City in 2013, Hammell-Festa glued multiple well-dressed dolls — whom she called the “contestants” — to the front of her kayak. On the reverse side a pair of inflatable legs hung over the sign “Show us your Shoes.”
“I always like to do something different,” she said.
Now as the parade enters its 10th year, Hammell-Festa said the paddlers are continuing to push for more topical themes.
Originally, Hammell-Festa considered writing “Laurel or Yanni?” on her plane’s banner to poke fun at the divisive audio clip that went viral this year.
“I always want something that's funny or cool,” she said.
Hammell-Festa said she also toyed with the idea of decorating her kayak to look like marshes filled with plastic bags in order to promote the new 5-cent fee that Ventnor has moved to place on single-use plastic bags on Oct. 1.
Although she has strayed from a solely environmental message, Hammell-Festa still decided to stick a “Go Green” logo on her plane’s tail.
After she and her husband water test her designs one last time, Hammell-Festa said she looks forward to paddling in the parade.
“We always have a good time,” she said.
Hammell-Festa’s display and others will be viewed by the judges at Derby Hall and spectators are welcome to watch the fun from the Dorset Avenue Bride or street ends along the route.
“I think people will like it,” Hammell-Festa. “People like anything that's over the top.”