Margate — OceanFirst Foundation continued its community partnership with Jewish Family Service by presenting the organization with a $20,000 grant. The funds will benefit Village by the Shore, a program which provides a multitude of concierge, professional and volunteer services and socialization for residents over the age of 50.
“We are thrilled to once again partner with the OceanFirst Foundation and appreciate their generous funding which provides resources to support Village by the Shore services including transportation, meal delivery and social events to residents right in our community,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS Chief Executive Officer.
Village by the Shore, a membership based network of adults (50 and over) combines professional and volunteer services, with the broader goal of helping members maintain independent lifestyles in their own community. By providing an array of support, the Village model is a multi-faceted program that allows people to reduce chronic conditions and hospitalizations.
“OceanFirst Foundation is pleased to award a grant to JFS to support the Village by the Shore program. Those of our neighbors, who are 50+, will certainly benefit from these essential and supportive services that enable them to stay healthy, strong and connected to the community,” said Kathy Durante, Executive Director, OceanFirst Foundation.
Since its founding in 1902, OceanFirst Bank has built a solid reputation and legacy as a good neighbor and responsible corporate citizen. The Bank’s strong commitment to helping families, organizations, schools and communities has spanned several generations reaching new heights in 1996 with the creation of OceanFirst Foundation.
With the support of numerous generous donors, such as OceanFirst Foundation, Jewish Family Service serves more than 8,000 local individuals each year through a variety of services. Responding to the needs of our community, JFS offers counseling, case management, and an array of other services including family and children’s programs, older adult assistance, autism support, Kosher Meals-on-Wheels, a community food pantry and diabetes advocacy.
