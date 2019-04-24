Our health: It’s up to us — ban roundup — Go Green Galloway

Everywhere USA — you know the drill: See a weed, spray a weed. Instant gratification. We’re all guilty, because it’s easy and oh so convenient. Or is it ?
Monsanto’s Roundup, containing glyphosate, is used worldwide. Americans use approximately 280 million pounds annually to kill weeds in fields of "Roundup ready” soybeans and corn, on lawns, along highway rights of way, around oil tanks etc.
Roundup has been “commonly found in air, rain and rivers” according to government scientists. Glyphosate and its degradation product amino-methyl-phosphoric acid has been found in air, rain, groundwater, surface water, sea water and soil. These studies show that glyphosate persists in soil and water for prolonged periods of time. In addition, the amounts of glyphosate detected in samples are increasing. The chemical is accumulating in our environments. It also accumulates in animal tissue.
In the nearly 20 years of intensifying exposure, scientists have been documenting the health consequences of Roundup and glyphosate in our food, in the water we drink, in the air we breathe and where our children play. One study conducted by a German University found very high concentrations of glyphosate in all urine samples tested.
The Organic Consumers Association has demanded that U.S. regulators such as the FDA, EPA and USDA ban glyphosate. Many nations and communities around the world have banned glyphosate. Why? Because a new piece of research found that the toxic ingredient is found in the breast milk of women, leading to damage to developing human beings.
Glyphosate is banned or restricted around the globe from the U.K., Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia and Russia. Many communities here in the U.S. are acting from coast to coast to ban the product.
Scientist have found that people who are sick have higher levels of glyphosate in their bodies than healthy people. They’ve also found that many health problems can be attributed to exposure to Roundup or glyphosate and their “inert” ingredients. Health problems such as ADHD, cancer, celiac disease, autism result and the list goes on.
These health and environmental impacts have prompted many authorities, local and national, to introduce restrictions, including bans, on its use.
Longport is doing its part, as Roundup is no longer used on borough property. It would be prudent for our surrounding communities to join us as well. We must protect our environment and ourselves.
Go Green Galloway is a volunteer organization dedicated to reducing the carbon footprint of Galloway through the promotion of energy efficiency and conservation, environmental education and the implementation of sustainable practices. We always welcome new volunteer members. Contact us at gogreengalloway12@gmail.com or call Mary at 609-742-7076. Also be sure to like our Facebook page.